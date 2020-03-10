Rita Ora Stuns In Leather Two-Piece Set & Vibrant Blue Hairstyle

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share another smoking hot new photo while clad in a leather two-piece set. Over the past few days, the singer has been teasing her new music video for “How to Be Lonely,” sharing a variety of photos to promote the project. In the most recent image added to her feed, Ora delighted fans in another scantily clad outfit.

In the shot, Ora appeared front and center, sitting in what looked like a director’s chair. The 29-year-old rocked a bold new hairstyle that included bright blue hair and tight curls. Ora also sported her usual application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She added a leather bracelet and leather wrist guards to go with the NSFW ensemble.

On top, Ora spilled out of a strapless black bralette that featured silver and gold pieces. The matching bottoms were just as sexy and hit right below her navel, flashing a glimpse of her taut tummy as well. Ora’s sculpted legs were also on display in the image, and she looked nothing short of flawless. In the caption of the update, she teased her upcoming music video, noting that fans could catch a snippet of it on TikTok.

The post has only been live for two hours, but it’s earned a ton of attention with over 210,000 likes in addition to well over 1,300 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some of Ora’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks fantastic while many others expressed their excitement over the new music video. A few more could not find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“OMG THAT BODY. YOU ARE A GODDESS,” one follower raved, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Omg it sounds amazing!! I can’t wait,” a second social media user added with a number of lightning bolt emoji tied to the end of their post.

“You made us all so hyped! First with these hints and now with this omg! I can’t wait, so excited to hear the full song!” one more added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the singer showed off her keen sense of fashion in a series of snaps from the star-studded Paris Fashion Week. For the fashion event, she rocked a khaki-colored jumpsuit that plunged low into her chest, showing off a little cleavage for the camera. The post included not just one but three new photos.