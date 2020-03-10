Daisy Keech Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tight White Tank-Top And Blue Jeans

Internet sensation Daisy Keech captivated her fans on Tuesday, March 10 after she posted a series of sizzling snaps of herself on social media. The blond beauty shared the sultry shots with her 3 million followers on her Instagram account as the post quickly proved to be a hit.

The 20-year-old bombshell’s slideshow, which consisted of two photos, displayed her front and center as she was photographed in two different poses outdoors in front of a luxurious swimming pool in Los Angeles, California.

In the first snap, Daisy was sitting on the stone floor with her left leg crossed underneath her right leg as she stared seductively into the camera. Meanwhile, in the second photo, the model’s gaze deviated from the camera as she stared towards the ground, emitting a shy vibe, though her body’s posture remained the same. In both photos, her long blond hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders as she rocked a tight white ribbed tank-top and denim jeans.

Daisy’s top, which was skintight as it displayed her full-figured assets, featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and a low neckline that revealed part of her cleavage. The garment, which appeared to be made out of cotton, was also cropped and showed off her tiny and toned abdomen.

The social media star paired the tank with a pair of faded light blue jeans that featured several rips over the knee area. The pants, which were high-waisted, were loose fitting but still managed to showcase Daisy’s curvy hips.

As the outfit was fairly casual, the stunner added a pop of color by rocking a pair of bright turquoise-colored athletic trainers. However, she kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a single gold necklace.

The model captioned the post with just one lion emoji as the photos quickly garnered more than 64,000 likes and over 400 comments from well-wishing fans.

“Looking amazingly beautiful,” one user commented.

“My little lion,” another fan wrote — referencing the post’s caption.

“You are so beautiful as always, Daisy,” a third fan chimed in.

“You look wonderful,” a fourth user asserted.

Daisy’s outfit on Tuesday’s post is a typical look for the model who has rocked denim and crop tops in several of her snaps. Just on March 2, she shared a sultry shot of herself in what appeared to be the same jeans, and a black top that left little to the imagination as it featured a plunging neckline that showcased much of her busty assets. The post received more than 209,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.