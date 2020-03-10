Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Kenneth Petty, ‘A Registered Sex Offender’

The talk show host believes this will hurt Nicki Minaj's 'brand.'

During a recent episode of her show Wendy Williams said Nicki Minaj made a mistake by marrying her husband Kenneth Petty. The talk show host listed his past criminal charges and said the rapper will hurt her “brand” by staying with him.

The hip hop artist’s husband made headlines recently after being arrested for failing to register himself as a sex offender in the state of California. He now faces up to 10 years in prison after being accused of intentionally not registering once he moved from New York.

Minaj has shown public support for her beau and Williams thinks she has made a serious mistake. E! News reports that on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show the host teased what she will discuss on her upcoming “Hot Topics” segment. The 55-year-old mentioned that she ran out of time but wanted to cover Petty’s most recent arrest. Her biggest concern for the rap icon was not her marriage but her image.

“But let me tell you something Nicki,” Williams said, “You should’ve never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be.”

Williams referred to Petty’s 1995 first-degree rape case where he was accused of using a knife on a young lady to sexually assault her, and how being married to him will hurt the public’s perception of the performer.

“Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the public.”

The host also brought up a manslaughter case which the 41-year-old was convicted of and, as per E! News, served a seven year prison sentence for. Williams ended by telling her staff to “get to digging” on more information about Petty’s past.

“There’s only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that’s murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter,” she said near the end of her show.

This is not the first time Williams has questioned Minaj’s marriage. As reported by the outlet, the singer once accused the host of deliberately skewing the facts about Petty and doing so with “viciousness.”

Williams had previously shown support for the “Yikes” performer’s relationship. The daytime personality played a clip of Minaj “gushing” over Petty, and said she was impressed the rapper cared more about love than what others might think.

“I say, good for you Nicki,” the host said back in August 2019.