Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Black Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Alexa Collins took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share a racy new photo with her fans. The bikini model stunned as she put her figure in the spotlight.

In the racy post, Alexa looked sensational as she rocked an off-the-shoulder black dress with a plunging neckline. The gown flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage and clung to her tiny waist and curvy hips. The short skirt also put her killer legs on full display.

The blond bombshell posed with one hip pushed out and one knee bent as she placed her left arm at her side while the other was raised so that she could run her fingers through her hair.

Alexa wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snapshot.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She rocked a glowing tan all over her body, and illuminated her face with some shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She also sported some pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the snap, Alexa tells her fans that she loved the dress so much that it made her want to start her weekend early, even though the week’s just begun.

Many of the model’s over 840,000 followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 3,000 times in the span of less than an hour.

Alexa’s admirers weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts on the gorgeous photo in the comments section of the post, leaving over 100 remarks.

“Flawless, elegant, beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful photo of you love the dress,” another stated.

“You are very gorgeous lady thank you very much baby,” a third comment read.

“Princess you have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a fourth person quipped.

Alexa has become known as a bikini model who looks flawless in her tiny two-pieces. However, she often rocks other ensemble such as tight jeans, tiny tops, dresses, and workout gear as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently wowed in some skintight leggings and a low cut white sports bra while flaunting her toned tummy and ample cleavage for the camera on Tuesday morning. To date, that post has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 140 comments.