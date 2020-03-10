Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tight, ‘Cuddling Weather’ Attire

Dolly Castro took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous figure in a tight outfit that showcased her curvy figure. The model has stayed home the past few days, and her last few social media shares have showed her in Orange County, California. The most recent update was no exception with the bombshell striking a pose at home.

In the latest addition to her feed, the model geotagged her location in Newport Beach, which is located in the coastal community of Orange County. Castro appeared front and center, standing with a pool at her back. The beauty showed off her hourglass figure in a tight-fitting workout ensemble that included a maroon top made from dry-fit material. The tight gray bottoms were just as sexy, showcasing the model’s muscular stems.

For the photo op, the Nicaraguan beauty wore her hood on top of her head, parting her hair in the middle and wearing her long, dark locks down and waved. She also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the update, she mentioned that it was “cuddling weather” in Southern California before tagging 1st Phorm and crediting them for her top.

In just a few short hours of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned a ton of attention from fans with over 14,000 likes in addition to well over 190 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to rave over Castro’s figure while countless others commented on her beauty. A few others commented on the caption of the post, telling the fitness model that they would love to cuddle with her.

“Absolute stunner and mesmerizing gorgeous beauty,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Woow always so beautiful pictures of you Dolly Castro,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You so hot beautiful l love you more then [sic] everything baby,” another commented on the hot new shot.

“So gourgous [sic] looking good morning precious happy Tuesday,” one more added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the social media sensation stunned in another incredibly sexy and revealing look. Castro was picture-perfect in a pair of skintight, shimmery leggings that hugged her body like a glove and showed off her pert derriere as well as her muscular stems. She paired the leggings with a strappy green bra. That photo also earned her a ton of attention from fans.