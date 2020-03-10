‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Flaunts Curves In American Flag Bikini For Racy New Video

Antje Utgaard showed off her patriotic side earlier this week when she took to her Instagram account to share an update in which she flaunted her signature curves in an American flag-print bikini.

The video showed the Playboy model lounging poolside alongside Leo, her little white dog, as she enjoyed an energy drink. At the beginning, the clip showed Utgaard reaching into the fridge to grab a piña colada-flavored drink by Bang Energy, a brand she partnered up with to produce this video, as she indicated at the top of her post. Utgaard shot the clip in West Hollywood, as she indicated via the geotag added to the post.

Utgaard rocked a two-piece bathing suit with two multiple-string straps in white and red that merged to tie behind her neck. The straps formed the top part of the triangles of the bikini, creating cutouts that teased a bit of skin. The bottom part of the triangles were dark blue with white stars printed on them. The bikini was super small, showcasing Utgaard’s ample cleavage, including quite a bit of her underboobs.

Over her swimsuit, the Wisconsin native over a white short overalls. Utgaard wore the left part of the overall unbutton with the front folded down onto her stomach, which left her bikini-clad chest on display. The bottoms sat high on her thighs, leaving her toned legs in exposed.

Utgaard didn’t include tags to indicate where her outfit was from. The model wore her dark blond hair styled down in natural waves that gave her a beach look. Her hair was swept over in parts of the video and in a simple part in others.

The model opted to wear a smoky eye in light brown that added extra depth to her eyes. She sported a neutral color on her lips to balance out the eye makeup, while bronzer helped accentuate the structure of her face while deepening her sun-kissed skin tone.

Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 35,900 times, garnering upwards of 5,500 likes and over 110 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to express their admiration for Utgaard, showering her in compliments and emoji.

“Always killing it,” one user wrote, trailing the words with hands raised and a red heart emoji.

“A video of the rare and extremely beautiful Midwestern Mermaid. Looking amazing, as always, Antje! Your hair looks very soft and thick here. And of course Leo played his role in the video, as he should!”

“Soooo hot,” a third one chimed in.