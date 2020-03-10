Brandi Glanville Reveals She Dated Two ‘Friends’ Stars But Only Hooked Up With One Of Them For This Reason

The reality star said one of the actors from the '90s sitcom turned her off in a major way.

Brandi Glanville got friendly with two Friends stars, but she only slept with one of them. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her past dating life in a new interview, where she revealed she briefly dated both David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc during their Friends days. Schwimmer played Ross Geller and LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani on the long-running NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

In an interview Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast, Glanville said she had a couple of issues with Schwimmer when they dated in the 1990s. While she reportedly dated the Friends star for a few months after going out on an initial double date with him, the RHOBH veteran said she didn’t like the fact that Schwimmer wore makeup on his face outside of work.

“He wore makeup, he wore concealer out during the day and it really annoyed me,” Glanville said of the Friends star. “I understand you’re on set, you’re used to wearing makeup, but I wasn’t used to a man wearing makeup. In the moment, it bothered me.”

Glanville also claimed that Schwimmer described her as a “bigger girl.” At the time they dated, Brandi said she weighed “like 109 pounds,” although it is likely he was referring to her tall height.

While things didn’t work out with Schwimmer – by 2001, Glanville was married to actor Eddie Cibrian — she actually dated his co-star LeBlanc first. But the Drinking and Tweeting author said after she went on a date with LeBlanc he did something that was an instant turn off.

“We went back to his house, he let his dog lick his ice cream and I was out,” Brandi said. “I was like, nope. I was totally gonna have sex with him, then the dog licked the ice cream and he licked the ice cream and I was like, I can’t. I was very f*ck that, very picky. I slept with David, I didn’t sleep with Matt.”

Schwimmer has not talked publicly about his alleged relationship with Glanville. The Emmy-nominated actor has been married to Zoe Buckman since 2010. LeBlanc was married to Melissa McKnight from 2003 to 2006 and has been in a longterm relationship since 2016.

Glanville recently made headlines for talking about her alleged affair with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards. In a funny twist, Richards actually guest-starred on Friends in 2001, playing Schwimmer’s character’s cousin, Cassie Geller, in the episode “The One With Ross and Monica’s Cousin.”