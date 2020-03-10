Jessica Bartlett Slays In Tiny Pink Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

American bombshell Jessica Bartlett just came back to Instagram after over a week of no posting. In today’s update, the model rocked a minuscule two-piece bathing suit that showed off her incredible curves.

The 23-year-old stunner rocked a pink bikini set and a pair of thigh-high boots. The swimwear’s top featured classic triangle-style cups that barely contained her voluptuous chest. Notably, the cups were seemingly two sizes too small for her that Jessica spilled put from the sides.

The thong bikini she wore was just as revealing with an itty-bitty piece of fabric that covered just enough of her modesty. The tiny strings that held the swimwear clung to the model’s slender hips and were tied on the sides. Lastly, the pair of “hooker” boots that she wore was white in color and quite sparkly in detail.

In the first photo in the series, Jessica stood on the porch, with her left hip slightly popped to the side and her legs apart. She posed front and center and tugged at her bikini top with her thumb as she tilted her head to the side and gave the camera a fierce look.

In the second snap, Jessica leaned on the porch railings with her toned backside facing the camera. She tossed all of her hair to the side and looked over her shoulder. Her fans didn’t pay too much attention at the background, especially when Jessica’s pert booty was on display.

The California native opted for a dainty pendant necklace and a bangle for her accessories. She also wore her signature makeup look that consisted of a matte foundation, darkened eyebrows, eyeshadow, and thick mascara. She also did contour, applied blush, glowing highlighter, and some pink color on her lips.

Jessica kept her long brunette hair down and styled in loose wavy curls that cascaded down her shoulders and back.

In just over an hour of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the latest share earned more than 17,000 likes and almost 900 comments. Jessica’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to compliment her beauty, especially her stunning blue eyes. Some others raved about her killer figure, while some fans simply left emoji.

“Jessica, you are my motivation! You have the best eyes!” an admirer commented on the post.

“YOU’RE A WHISPER OF PERFECTION!” another fan gushed, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Still a 10/10 no matter what you wear,” a third social media user added.