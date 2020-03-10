‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reveals Where She And Fiancé Rick Leventhal Will Wed, Teases Wedding Date

Kelly Dodd knows where she wants to say, "I do."

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal may have their hands full with their careers but according to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, they aren’t putting their wedding plans on hold.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on March 9, Dodd said that while she and Leventhal haven’t done any planning yet because they are so busy and haven’t had the time, the two of them have decided to get married in Napa Valley, California, and plan to do so in just seven months.

After admitting that she recently hired assistants to help her juggle her life duties, Dodd confirmed that she will soon be visiting potential wedding venues in Napa.

“I want to get married in Napa. We want to really get married 10-10-2020,” she revealed. “We want to make that happen. Even if we go to the justice of the peace and do it and then have a party later, we really want that number.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Dodd first shared that specific date on Instagram last year before she and Leventhal got engaged. Then, during an interview with Hollywood Life at BravoCon, which took place in November just weeks after Leventhal popped the question, Dodd revealed her good friend, Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, wanted to be one of her bridesmaids.

“I’m like, ‘Girl, you’re going to be a bridesmaid. You’re the one who happened for me,'” Dodd recalled of Singer, who introduced her to Leventhal last year.

As for the rest of their big day, Dodd said Dorinda Medley, also of The Real Housewives of New York City, was hoping to officiate her upcoming wedding.

“I think it would be great, because I’m Catholic and my fiance’s Jewish, so I’m not going to have a priest and a rabbi, so why not have Dorinda? She can officiate,” Dodd explained.

Dodd and Leventhal will likely be joined at their ceremony by Dodd’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, including Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Emily Simpson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd confirmed to Bravo at the end of last year that she and Leventhal were working on building a home together, which they appeared to move into earlier this month. As Dodd explained at the time, she felt that she and Leventhal were at a “selfish part” of their lives and focusing their attention on building a partnership with one another.