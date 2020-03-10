Linn Lowes Works Her Back Muscles In Gray Leggings And Sports Bra For New Videos

Fitness trainer Linn Lowes targeted her back muscles in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. With her hair pulled into a high ponytail and dressed in a gray sports bra with gray leggings, the blond bombshell began the workout on an incline bench for a series of single-arm rows at a cable machine. During this exercise, Linn rested one knee on the bench and placed her other foot on the floor. She leaned forward slightly while pulling the cable upwards with her right arm. Although the camera focuses on her back muscles, in her caption she explained that the move also targets the biceps.

In the second clip, Linn kneels in front of the cable machine for cable pulldowns which looked almost effortless for her. Her caption encouraged viewers to do three sets of 12 reps on each side while also letting fans know that the exercise activates the mid and lower back.

The third video saw Linn tackle seated overhead pulldowns during which she lay on the incline bench seen in the first video. Linn arches her back while doing the exercises but said that this position was optional as long as the core stays tight. She also recommended doing three rounds of 15 reps for this exercise.

Next, she powered through a set of wide-legged rows at the cable machine before she moved on to doing incline rope pulldowns. For the latter exercise, she straddled the incline bench before pulling the weight behind her head and toward her upper back.

The post amassed over 10.000 likes since it was posted and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans raved over Linn’s display of physical fitness.

“Ahhh I love back workouts! Thank you for great content as always,” one person wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Love you! Thank you for the best content of all time,” another added.

Others vouched for the challenging nature of Linn’s workouts.

“If this workout is anything like your upper booty workout from the other day then it’s probably killer,” a third person commented.

And a fourth subset of commenters showered praise on Linn for being a fitness inspiration.

“You are goals” an Instagram user wrote.

In the comments section, fans also asked about the source of her workout attire and in her reply, Linn said that it’s from sportswear brand ABS2B Fitness. Her gray sports bra and leggings don’t seem to currently be available for sale on their online shop, however.