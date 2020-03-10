Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Leather Lingerie & Jacket On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is gracing the cover of Health Magazine in April, and her lifestyle brand, Poosh, honored the reality star’s accomplishment by sharing a sneak peek at the photoshoot on Instagram. In a sultry shot on Poosh’s feed, the 40-year-old mother of four rocked a mismatched leather lingerie look that put her youthful body on display.

The photo showed Kourtney sitting up against an orange-colored wall with light casting a shadow over her from off-camera. The reality star’s tan face glowed in the dim light to match her black and tan outfit, which emphasized her curvy figure.

Kourtney’s look included a low-cut, black leather bralette with thin straps on her shoulders. The fabric plunged into her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out, while a bit of sideboob was also on display. The reality star’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a pair of high-waisted, tan undies.

The undies featured a tight waistband that hugged Kourtney’s hourglass figure, as well as ruched sides, which emphasized her shapely hips. High cuts on the bottom also showed off her curvy thighs and lean legs.

Kourtney finished off the outfit with a brown leather trench coat, which was left open to show off her skimpy lingerie. She sat on the long coat and allowed it to gently slide off her shoulders. She sported some small studs in her ears, as well as a face of makeup that matched her outfit. The look included darkly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown-orange eyeshadow, and a light brown color on her full lips. Her long, black hair was pulled up into a high ponytail and styled in sleek waves.

The Poosh founder sat on one hip as she arched her back and stuck her round booty out. Leaning back against the wall, she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post on Poosh’s feed garnered more than 20,000 likes and just over 100 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the reality star’s followers left praise for her stunning body in the comments section.

“Omgggg, the MOST interesting to look at,” one fan said in reference to an old Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment.

“You are the BOMB Kourt! The prettiest, the wisest, the coolest the MOST IMPORTANT TO LOOK AT,” another user agreed.

“Literal perfection,” a third follower added.

Kourtney’s fans know that she worked hard for her body, and she loves to put her hard work on display. The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister left little to the imagination earlier this week in a post on her own account where she rocked a barely-there blue bikini.