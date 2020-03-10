Late ‘Y&R’ Star Kristoff St. John Makes Final TV Appearance In Corey Feldman’s Documentary

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John passed away on February 3, 2019. However, before his death, Kristoff’s friend, actor Corey Feldman filmed him for his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.

According to a Heavy report, Kristoff was a sexual abuse survivor. He and his father, Christopher St. John, created a documentary called A Man Called God, which detailed their experience with a cult in India. As a teen, the cult’s leader, Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, sexually abused Kristoff.

The Y&R actor became friends with child actor Corey Feldman as children when they both appeared in The Bad News Bears TV show in 1979 and 1980. In the television series, which ran for two seasons, Corey portrayed Regi Tower while Kristoff was Ahmad Abdul-Rahim. The two remained friends as adults.

Three days ago, Corey posted a picture of Kristoff on Instagram, and he wrote about the actor appearing in the documentary.

“Chilling testimony from a legendary actor who made sure to go on the record to speak out about #mytruththerrapeof2coreys before he left this planet: God bless my dear childhood friend Kristoff St. John who sadly lost his life less than one year after speaking out as part of this important documentary!”

Corey went on to talk about how Kristoff appeared by his side in his first and last television contributions, but Corey was mistaken. Kristoff had several credits beginning in 1975 for Happy Days, That’s My Mama, and Roots: The Next Generations, to name just a few, before his appearance on The Bad News Bears in 1979-1980.

“This film would not be the same without his powerful presence, and I thank God we caught up with him still looking strong and healthy and giving a very solid interview, which officially and quite sadly marks his last on-screen appearance!”

The documentary was released on Monday, March 9, and it detailed the abuse that Corey and fellow child star Corey Haim suffered as they began their careers in Hollywood. On Twitter, viewers have indicated that Kristoff appears within the first 15 minutes of the documentary. Unfortunately, the documentary’s release experienced streaming problems, and Corey provided an update on its status on Twitter.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Corey alleged that actor Charlie Sheen was one of the people who abused him and Haim. At the time of the incident, which reportedly occurred when they shot the film, Lucas, Haim was 13, and Sheen was 19. In 2010, Haim died from died due to pneumonia, and Corey has spread the word about the abuse they both suffered since then.