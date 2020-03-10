‘Playboy’ Model Jessica Burciaga Flaunts Unbelievable Curves In Six NSFW Pics

Jessica Burciaga recently updated her Instagram page with a series of hot photos. The former Playboy model looked smoking hot in black lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The 36-year-old shared six NSFW photos that exposed her voluptuous curves from every possible angle. Jessica wore a black chemise that fit her toned body like a second skin. Its sculpted cups helped to accentuate her generous cleavage, while the material skimmed her body showing off her flawless figure.

The first image showed Jessica tossing her hair to the side. She gave her audience her best come-hither look while gripping a camera between her thighs. Behind the fitness model, a tousled, unmade bed added to the drama of the wicked pic.

The next snap had the brunette bombshell lying on a bedroom bench at the end of her bed. She lay on top of tangled sheets while taking a selfie. Of course, the angle of the photo gave her fans an incredible view of her full breasts and thick thighs.

The glamor model then gave her followers the ultimate view of her tight booty. She turned her back to the camera to taunt her fans with her full hourglass frame. Her mussed up hair fell down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. The chemise clung to her derriere as if it was hanging on for dear life.

The fourth image showed Jessica holding the old-style film camera to her eye. She leaned over and held one of her knees so that her posterior was put on display.

The second-last pic had Jessica lying flat on her back with her legs up in the air. She looked serene and relaxed as she crossed her legs for good measure.

Jessica kneeled on the bedroom bench in the final shot. She rested her top half on the bed as she peered over her shoulder. Once again, her booty was the focal point of the pic, much to the delight of her 1.6 million followers.

The former Playmate’s fans loved the retro-inspired shoot. In fact, they flocked to see the pics with more than 25,000 of them liking the series. Many also took to the comments section to let Jessica know what they thought about her offering.

Some fans answered Jessica’s question in her caption. She wanted to know if they also saw the full moon. One man said, “Yes, I saw it as I got out of my truck, surrounded by fluffy clouds, beautiful. Almost as beautiful as you are.”

Another simply got straight to the point with his summary of the photos.