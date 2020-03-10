Lyna Perez Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Black Lingerie

Lyna Perez let it all hang out in a set of very racy lingerie in her latest Instagram update. The scantily-clad post was shared to her feed on Tuesday afternoon.

Lyna stood outside on her balcony in the eye-popping photo that was an instant hit with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day out, though the model was given some shade from the shadow cast by her tall apartment building. She rested her arm on the railing and ran her fingers through her long, dark tresses as she stared off into the distance with a sensual gaze.

The brunette bombshell is known for flaunting her curvaceous figure in risque clothing, and her latest look may be one of her most scandalous ones yet. She looked smoking hot in a set of barely-there black lingerie that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Lyna certainly pushed the limits of the photosharing platform with the skimpy, two-piece set, which she asked her fans to rate in the caption of her post. Her ensemble included a strappy, cupless bra that left her chest almost completely bare. Lace appliques provided a minimal amount of coverage to her voluptuous assets so as not to violate Instagram’s no nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage was still left very much within eyesight.

The Instagram sensation also sported a matching black thong that was even more risque than the top half of her look. The itty-bitty panties covered up only what was necessary, allowing Lyna to show off her killer curves and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was pulled high up on the babe’s hip, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

No accessories were added to Lyna’s ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible physique. Her long tresses were worn down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulder, and she was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip and a thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Florida hottie’s latest social media appearance with love. The sizzling snap has accrued over 46,000 likes within its first hour of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, where many left compliments for Lyna’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Omfg girl you are perfect wow,” said another fan.

Others left their ratings for the babe’s look, the majority of which were 10 out of 10, or even higher.

This is hardly the first time that Lyna has shown off a scandalous amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent photo saw her going braless underneath a sheer sweater dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look proved popular with her followers as well, who awarded the post more than 248,000 likes.