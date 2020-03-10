Harvey Weinstein Suggested Jennifer Aniston ‘Should Be Killed’ After Hearing She Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

Previously sealed court documents revealed Harvey Weinstein's emails.

Court documents from the Harvey Weinstein trial revealed he had threatening words for Jennifer Aniston after news surfaced she allegedly accused him of sexual assault. The documents also showed the defendant’s brother, Bob Weinstein, said he “belonged in hell” for violating all his accusers.

Two weeks ago, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. As reported by The Inquisitr, the 67-year-old suffered heart issues following the verdict and was even spotted lounging in a chair watching television before being sent back to Rikers Island. The newly-released emails were not submitted as evidence during the trial.

In October 2017, Weinstein and his public relations team attempted to respond to allegations of sexual assault. The New York Times reported that previously sealed court documents show emails around that time from the disgraced movie mogul to dozens of influential people including Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg.

The former movie producer received an email from somebody on his public relations team that claimed actress Jennifer Aniston accused him of sexually assaulting her during filming of the 2005 film Derailed. Weinstein wrote a stern reply to the alleged accusations.

“Jen Aniston should be killed.”

These accusations turned out to be unfounded as Aniston’s publicist, Stephen Huvane, released a statement saying Weinstein not only never assaulted the actress but never had close physical contact with her, as per the New York Times.

“He never got close enough to her to touch her. She has never been alone with him,” Huvane said, “We have no idea about the email, since it wasn’t sent to us, nor do we have any comment to make on it.”

In an October 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, the 51-year-old described her encounters with Weinstein as unpleasant. At one event he made a friend of Aniston’s get up from a table so he could sit with with actor Clive Owen and movie producers.

“It was just such a level of gross entitlement and piggish behavior,” she told the publication.

She also told a story about the former Weinstein Company honcho trying to “bully” her into wearing a Marchesa dress to the Derailed premiere. Marchesa had been started by Weinstein’s ex-wife the year before.

The unsealed court documents also showed scathing messages from Weinstein’s brother, and former partner, Bob who condemned him for assaulting the “poor victimized women.” Bob had compassion for the 83 women who had come forward to accuse his brother.

“I pray there is a real hell. That’s where u belong,” the younger Weinstein brother wrote, “U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumaneness, for the acts u have perpetrated.”