Here’s Everything We Know So Far About ‘Haunting Of Hill House 2: Haunting Of Bly Manor’

The Haunting Of Hill House, one of Netflix’ most talked-about original shows, will return for Season 2 in 2020 with a new setting and a new, old horror story on which to base the anthology series, Games Radar reports.

For a few months in late 2018, just about all Netflix watchers could talk about was Haunting Of Hill House, the terrifying horror series by showrunner Mike Flanagan. The show was based on its source material only insofar as it shared the same name and took place in an old, haunted mansion. There were also multiple, subtle references to the source material throughout the show, in the names of the characters, in minor plot points, and elsewhere, but other than that, there was no connection between the Netflix show and the 1959 book.

At some point in 2020 — date to be determined, as of this writing — Flanagan will return to Netflix for another season of the anthology series. And since it’s an anthology series, that means new characters, a new setting, a new plot, and new source material.

This time around, Flanagan is basing the story on Henry James’ 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. In the novel, a young governess is sent to Bly Manor to raise two children. She soon comes to suspect that something is amiss when she begins to see ghosts of the former governess and her (the former governess’) lover.

Will Flanagan stick to the source material this time, or do as he did the first time around and use the source material only as a starting point? The latter, says Flanagan, who says that he intends to make the show something of a compendium of James’ ouvre.

“The Turn of the Screw is only one of a dozen stories that we’re telling. All Henry James; all thematically linked,” he said.

At least two Season 1 cast members are known to be returning for Season 2. However, much like American Horror Story, another horror anthology series, brings back the same actors to play different characters each season,…Bly Manor is bringing back at least some of Season 1’s cast.

Specifically, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played drug-addicted Luke Crain, is coming back, this time as a “charming fellow” named Peter. Also returning is Victoria Pedretti, who played Luke’s long-suffering fraternal twin sister Nell in Season 1. Pedretti will play Dani, the governess.

As for a release date, that’s up in the air. However, Games Radar writer Jack Shepherd notes that Season 1 was released around Halloween 2018, and releasing a horror anthology series on or around that time makes sense.