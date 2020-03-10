Ariel Winter Rocks No Makeup In Latest Instagram Update And Looks Flawless

Actress Ariel Winter, who many fans know for her role as Alex Dunphy on the sitcom Modern Family, recently surprised her 4.3 million Instagram followers with a double Instagram update in which she wore absolutely zero makeup. The glamorous starlet looked incredible, and allowed her natural beauty to shine in the update.

The photo was taken while Ariel was in New York City, as she indicated in the geotag of the post. She looked casual and comfortable in an oversized gray sweatshirt, and her newly colored hair looked incredible against the dark fabric of her top. After keeping her locks a deep brunette shade to play her Modern Family character, she opted to dye her hair a strawberry blond almost the moment the show wrapped.

The vibrant hue looked incredible against her porcelain skin, and she looked stunning without any makeup on. Her skin looked fresh and blemish-free, and bold brows framed her eyes perfectly. In the first snap, she served up a soft smile for the camera. The light caught her cheeks, illuminating her naturally stunning cheekbones, and her eyes looked warm and inviting. Her hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves.

In the second snap, Ariel got coy and played one hand up to her cheek as she tilted her head slightly. A strand of hair fell in front of her eye as she posed for the casual shot. In the caption of the post, Ariel revealed a habit she indulges in that fans may not have expected.

The bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the flawless Instagram update, and the post received over 137,300 likes within just two hours. The post also racked up 973 comments from Ariel’s eager Instagram fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Natural beauty,” one fan said, loving the makeup-free look.

“You are just truly beautiful, Ariel,” another fan added.

“LOVE that hair color on you!” one follower said, and included praise hands emoji in her comment.

“Genuinely wished I looked this fresh faced with no make up! Gorgeous!” another fan commented.

The casual shot is much different than many of Ariel’s typical glamorous looks. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared another double update from New York City that had a much different vibe. For that post, Ariel had on a full face of makeup, including perfectly applied lipstick, lashes, and a subtle smoky eye. Her hair was styled in a romantic ponytail with a few strands hanging out to frame her face, and she showed off her curves in a super sexy look that consisted of a sheer top with a black pattern and a skimpy black bra underneath.