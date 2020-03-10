Savannah Chrisley Kills It In Short Metallic Dress: ‘The Only BS I’m Buyin Is Bags And Shoes’

Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram page to share a shot while clad in a sexy little dress. Over the past few weeks, the Chrisley Knows Best star has been relatively quiet on social media, sharing just a handful of photos. Yesterday, the reality star delighted her legion of 2 million fans with another hot, fashion-forward photo.

In the brand new update, the blond bombshell appeared front and center, posing against a white backdrop in what looked to be a photo studio. She looked totally relaxed, resting one hand around her waist and the other up near her side. Chrisley showed off her beautiful figure in a short, metallic dress that had a collar and short sleeves. The hot little number hit at her upper thigh, flaunting her toned and tanned legs in a pair of strappy black heels.

The blond beauty added a gold bracelet to her look as well as a pair of dangly earrings and Chrisley styled her short, blond tresses off to the side with a few pieces swooping across her forehead. She also rocked a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the update, she tagged her hair and makeup team and joked that the only BS she was buying is bags and shoes.

The photo has only been live on her page for less than 24 hours but it’s earning the smokeshow a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 51,000 likes in addition to upwards of 400 comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her figure. A few more commented on her outfit, adding a ton of various emoji as well.

“I love the short hair Savannah when does chrisley know best come back on I cant wait for it to return I love you’re family,” one follower commented, adding a few flame emoji.

“So beautiful! The hair makes you different in every perfect way!!,” another fan chimed in.

“Omg how I wish I was you. Beautiful princess. Many blessings to you n your family. My favorite TV fam. You rock everything girl,” another Instagrammer added.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the Nashville resident stunned in another hot outfit, that time a pair of Daisy Dukes and and a low-plunging v-neck top. In the caption, she wished her BFF a happy birthday and it comes as no surprise that the post earned her a ton of attention.