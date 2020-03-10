Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Flaunts Fit Body In Black-And-Neon Bikini

Qimmah Russo shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she showed off her fit physique in a tiny bikini.

The fitness trainer and model took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself walking around a neighborhood in the swimsuit as she addressed her 1.4 million follower about the importance of staying hydrated. Russo didn’t add a geotag to her post to indicate where she was.

Russo wore a two-piece swimsuit in black with neon details at the seams, with shades of bright pink, yellow and green that brought pops of color to her ensemble. The bikini top featured a classic triangle top with straps that tied behind her neck. The triangles were small and that barely covered her chest, putting her toned upper body fully on display.

On her lower body, the California beauty had on a pair of matching bikini bottoms with straps that tied on the sides in green and pink. The strings sat high on her sides while the front was much lower, a placement that helped to accentuate the contrast between her slender midsection and toned hips.

Russo didn’t include a geotag to her post to indicate where her bathing suit was from or its style. The trainer completed her look by wearing a pair of black-and-white Nike sneakers.

Throughout the video, Russo bounced through the pavement, flaunting her taut and toned muscles. Toward the end, the model picked up a 1-gallon water bottle as she explained drinking plenty of fluids and rest are two of the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle.

Russo wore her dark hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back. She pulled a few strands from the top up, tying them in a half-ponytail. The trainer also opted to wear black liner and long lashes, in addition to bronzer, which showcased her caramel skin tone.

In just a couple of hours, the video has been seen more than 39,500 times, garnering upwards of 10,600 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans and followers. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to engage with her video and to shower her in praise and emoji.

“Can you walk around my hood like this? I’m in little Havana in Miami,” one user asked, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Absolutely one of the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. Gorgeous,” replied another fan.

“Good golly,” a third one chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.