Arianny Celeste Looks Effortlessly Chic In A Blush Pink Ensemble

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a stunning double Instagram update with her 3.3 million followers in which she rocked an effortless blush pink ensemble. The look showed off her toned physique and sense of style to perfection.

The picture was captured in Hermosa Beach, California, as Arianny indicated in the geotag of the post. She posed in a neutral space with a piece of abstract art behind her, and the color palette of the space allowed the subtle hue of her outfit to truly pop. The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Arianny has worn many outfits from the retailer on her Instagram page before, and identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption.

In the first snap, Arianny gazed off into the distance and struck a stunning pose. She wore an off-the-shoulder top with loose, billowing sleeves and elastic around the top and bottom to keep the piece secure. Three large buttons went down the front of the shirt, and it also featured pocket details on the chest. The top obscured Arianny’s cleavage, but still managed to flaunt some skin by baring her shoulders and stomach.

She paired the top with matching pants, likewise with an elastic detail at the top and a loose fit. The fabric skimmed over her toned thighs, giving her an effortless vibe. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in soft curls, and she wore a neutral beauty look, with a nude shade on her lips and brown shadow on her stunning eyes.

In the second snap, Arianny mixed things up by staring straight at the camera. The alternate perspective gave fans a peek at another accessory she added to the look, a pair of large hoop earrings.

Though the outfit had a loose fit overall, it still managed to showcase her hourglass physique thanks to the hint of her waist that was exposed. Her fans absolutely loved the look, and it racked up over 6,300 likes within just one hour. Many of Arianny’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well.

“Thank you for being you,” one fan said, and included several emoji in the comment as well.

“You’re so beautiful Arianny,” another follower added.

“Man, that look,” one fan said, loving the overall vibe of Arianny’s ensemble.

“Oh wow you look gorgeous and beautiful and I love your amazing outfit so cute,” another said.

Though Arianny’s latest post didn’t show too much skin, she has rocked much more scandalous ensembles before. In honor of International Women’s Day, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a sizzling snap from Mexico in which she rocked a skimpy sequin bikini and sheer mini dress for a smoking hot look.