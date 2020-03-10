‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Ciara Could Fight Rafe For Custody Of Baby David

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there could be another big custody battle brewing in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, fans may see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) decide that Rafe’s would-be adopted son David should be in their custody instead.

As many fans already know, Ben’s sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) asked Rafe to look after her baby boy while she was locked away in a mental hospital. He did so for months before Jordan was released. However, she was murdered soon after, leaving Rafe to continue taking care of the little boy.

Ben was arrested for the murder, but was recently cleared of all charges when Evan Frears, aka Christan Maddox, admitted that he was David’s biological father and that he killed Jordan.

Now that Ben and Ciara are back together and ready for a fresh start of their lives together, they may decide that baby David should be under their care. Ben is the little boy’s biological uncle, and would have a better claim to getting custody than Rafe. However, he also has a very shady past with mental illness and the murders of Serena Mason, Paige Larsen, and Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who was later brought back to life by Dr. Rolf.

However, everyone in Salem knows just how much Rafe loves David and how he has longed to have a child of his own for years.

A custody battle would likely cause a lot of ill feelings between Rafe and Ciara, who have been close for year. Rafe basically helped raise Ciara as her mother Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) close friend and then as her husband. Although Hope and Rafe have divorced, Rafe and Ciara kept their close bond intact.

Rafe is the person who helped Ciara figure out who Jordan’s real killer was, and ultimately saved Ben’s life in the process. If she and Ben were to fight for custody of David it would likely be seen as a huge betrayal to Rafe, who has been acting as the child’s father for around two years.

While it doesn’t seem that Ciara would want to take on motherly duties at this stage in her life, if Ben wants to be David’s official guardian then she would likely support his wishes and fight alongside him.

Currently, Days of Our Lives fans are watching as Rafe is frantic to find David, who was taken by Evan earlier this month. However, once the baby is found he may have a brand new set of problems to deal with.