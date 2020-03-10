Demi Rose Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brunette bombshell Demi Rose knows how to get the attention of her 13+ million Instagam followers. Most of the time, that involves flaunting a lot of bare skin. On Thursday, she did not let them down when she shared a steamy shot that saw her looking smoking hot in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Demi’s bikini was a cream color that flattered her tan skin tone. The straps on the number were clear, making it seem even more revealing that it was. The top featured small triangle cups that barely covered her breasts. In fact, it looked as though she might spill out of it at any moment. The bottoms were just as revealing, covering up just enough to keep the picture safe for Instagram.

The update was a collection of two photos that saw the stunner standing outside among trees and lush greenery somewhere in Miami, Florida. The beauty looked like she had just came from a swim as her hair and skin were wet.

The first picture captured Demi from the front. She wore a serious expression on her face as she struck a pose that put her cleavage front and center in the image. She placed her hands on her curvy hips, drawing the eye to her slender waist, flat abs and hourglass shape. Her shapely shoulders were also on display. Drops of water rolling down her skin added bit of sex appeal to the image.

The second photo saw Demi from a side angle. She stood next to a tree and placed both of her hands on the trunk as she arched her back, flaunting her slender midsection and voluptuous chest. The model stood with on leg forward, showing off the curve of her hip and toned thigh. Her long hair cascaded in wet curls down her back as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The Instagram influencer wore a light application of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine though. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore a rose shade on her lips and a dark rose polish on her nails. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings.

Demi left a thought-provoking caption while also crediting the photographer for his efforts.

Demi has a knack for looking fantastic in everything she wears. Not too long ago, she looked incredible in a sexy lavender dress that flaunted her cleavage.