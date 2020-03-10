Jessica Simpson Rocks A Fierce Green Look For Her Appearance On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Pop star Jessica Simpson thrilled her 5.2 million Instagram followers with another stunning look worn for an appearance connected to the launch of her memoir, Open Book. The blond bombshell has been sharing her outfits on her Instagram page with the hashtag #OpenBookLOOKS, and the latest look was for her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Jessica posed in front of a deep green wall for the snap, with an ornate console visible to her left. She rocked a tailored suit in a gorgeous shade of forest green. The suit was fitted throughout, but had a hint of volume in the lower sleeves over her forearms, and some interesting details at the hem of the jacket.

While the color itself looked stunning with her long blond locks, which were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in loose waves, she added another hint of interest to the look by wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck top in an animal print underneath.

Jessica finished off the ensemble with a deep green Hermes Birkin bag and some sky-high pointed-toe stiletto heels in a caramel shade. Though she was inside, she had on a pair of sunglasses, and posed with one hand on her waist while the other clutched her bag. The sunglasses covered up much of her face, so her full beauty look wasn’t visible, but she appeared to have gone neutral, with a soft nude hue gracing her lips.

The blond beauty paired the sexy look with a cheeky caption, dubbing the deep green ensemble “Kelly green,” in reference to the show she was about to appear on.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post racked up over 37,700 likes within just three hours, including a like from comedian Chelsea Handler. The post also received 397 comments from her eager followers, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

“One of my favorite suits ever!!! You look beautiful as usual,” one fan commented.

“Fabulous as ever, and LOVING #OpenBook,” another fan added.

“Love the outfit. You should definitely show off those amazing legs of yours a bit more,” one follower said.

“Jessica and Kelly = perfect duet. Future collab?” another follower added.

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessica got candid about her experiences with therapy, and the somewhat awkward moment that she had with her therapist, who had to tell Jessica that the two of them weren’t actually friends.