Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Sequined Top That Showcases Her Cleavage

Vanessa Hudgens took to her wildly popular Instagram page earlier today to share another smoking hot few shots while clad in a vibrant sequin top. Hudgens has been pretty active on the platform in recent weeks, sharing a number of images while clad in incredibly revealing outfits and that was the case once again today, this time in a triple-photo update.

In the first photo in the series, the actress stood in front of a mirror in what appeared to be her bathroom. She snapped a selfie, looking straight into the camera and pursing her lips slightly. The brunette bombshell was sure to flaunt her gorgeous figure in a tight sequin top that barely contained her cleavage, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Her bottoms were barely visible in the photo with just a hint of black showing in the shot.

For the photo op, the California native wore her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful makeup application that included fierce eyeliner, shimmery yellow eyeshadow, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. The next image in the series gave fans a full view of her outfit, this time showing off her slender legs in a pair of tights. That last snapshot in the deck was very similar to the first with Hudgens snapping a selfie in the mirror once again.

Since the post went live on her page just moments ago, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her adoring fans, racking up over 27,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the post to rave over Hudgens’ beauty while countless others asked why she was wearing that particular outfit. A few more had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Hi you’re amazing that is all,” one follower commented on the sexy new update.

“You look amazing as always but can you spill the tea and talk about those hanging plants over the tub because that’s what caught my eye first,” a second fan added.

“Wow hot look girl,” one more chimed in, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“It’s not Thursday yet but we’ll take it!!!,” one more added.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the actress put on another sexy display for fans in a “Thirsty Thursday” post. In that photo share, she went topless, covering herself with a yellow blanket and wearing a big, beautiful butterfly necklace as an accessory. That photo also earned the 31-year-old wild reviews from fans.