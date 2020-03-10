Sara Underwood Sizzles In Skimpy White Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update from scenic Oregon. The beauty often shares snaps with lush green forest backgrounds from her home base in the Washington woods, but her latest post featured a drier landscape with a breathtaking view of the mountains in the distance.

In the first shot in the update, Sara posed in front of a fence with a wooden frame and wire between the posts. A dry, blurry plant was in the foreground of the shot and Sara stood a bit further back, in front of the fence. She donned a skimpy white top that left little to the imagination and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top had a plunging neckline and lace-up detail down the front, which showed off the majority of her torso. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders and the top was a cropped length, so her toned stomach was on display as well.

She paired the scandalous top with some high-waisted olive green pants. The pants had a wide-legged fit that added some volume to her lower body, but the waist still accentuated her slim physique. Sara finished off the look with a brown hat, and wore her blond locks down in a casual style.

The first snap showcased her full outfit, and the second snap gave a slightly closer perspective on her ensemble. The outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and in the caption of the post, Sara filled her fans in on the exact pieces she was wearing.

The blond bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 16,100 likes within just 49 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Many of Sara’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post received 118 comments within less than an hour.

“I swear Oregon has some of the most beautiful and diverse scenery I’ve ever seen!” one fan commented, loving the background.

“Cutest lady! You’re my hero – someday I’ll be as ballsy as you,” another follower said.

“Love the outfit super cute,” one fan added.

“This is a big mood,” said another.

Sara isn’t afraid to flaunt her curvaceous physique in skimpy attire, or show off her sense of humor, as another one of her latest posts demonstrated. As The Inquisitr reported, just yesterday, Sara shared a snap in which she rocked a tiny yellow bikini with a cozy winter hat and plaid robe. She stood next to a metal outdoor bathtub with lights strung above it. The photo was one she has shared on Instagram before, but she paired it with a cheeky comment to create a hilarious meme.