Gia Macool Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In A Colorful Bikini

Gia Macool went scantily clad in a skimpy bathing suit for her most recent Instagram snap. The brunette beauty wowed her fans with the post on Monday.

In the racy shot, Gia looked ready to hit the beach in a tiny bikini with pink trim and racy cutouts. The top tied around the model’s neck and flaunted her abundant cleavage and toned arms. The matching bottoms clung to her curvy hips and showcased her flat tummy and tiny waist.

The model posed in front of a plain white wall as she pushed her hip to the side. She rested one hand at her side and the other reached out to touch a nearby window as sunlight streamed through to help illuminate the photo.

Gia wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in wild curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap.

The glam look consisted of black eyeliner and long lashes, which she helped define with sculpted brows. Gia’s glowing tan skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and chin. She completed the application with shiny pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of the model’s over 1.8 million followers fell in love with the pic. The post earned more than 31,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded.

Gia’s fans also flocked to the comments section in order to gush over the stunning photo by leaving over 690 comments for the model.

“Those curls are back!” one follower remarked.

“Wow I’m loving those curls. You look sooo gorgeous in that rocking bikini. Your no. 1 fan since forever,” stated one fan.

“Love your curls. Omfg that body is sick. I love your choice of swimsuit. The shape of your top is exceptional,” a third social media user wrote.

“Great looking bikini on an excellent example of the feminine physique!” a fourth comment read.

The model often looks smoking hot in her racy Instagram pics. She’s usually seen displaying her hourglass figure in tight dresses, plunging tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a double update of herself showing off her enviable curves while sporting a tiny pink string bikini. To date, that upload has raked in more than 37,000 likes and over 970 comments.