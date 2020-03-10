Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Taut Tummy While Posing With Camel In The Desert

Cindy Kimberly took to Instagram to share a stunning series of photos that showcased her taut tummy in the desert. The black-haired beauty has been traveling around the globe in recent weeks and her latest trip landed her in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. In a stunning post that was shared on her popular page, the bombshell sizzled in three brand new photos with a friend by her side.

In the first image in the deck, Kimberly struck a pose, kneeling in the sand and posing next to a camel. She placed her hand on the animal’s neck and looked at him adoringly. The model wore her long, dark locks parted in the middle in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The 21-year-old looked dressed to impress in a tiny Dior crop top that showed a glimpse of her taut tummy. The model added a pair of high-waisted white pants to her look. In turn, the camel could be seen laying on the ground, wearing a muzzle on his face a piece of fabric draped on his back. The second image in the deck showed the bombshell at a closer angle, staring directly into the camera while the last one was in black and white. In the caption of the image, Kimberly told fans that she sat there for an hour petting the little guy but wasn’t sure if he liked it or not.

The photo is earning the beauty a ton of attention from her fans already, earning over 450,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. Of course, many others also commented on the adorable camel.

“Every day that passes I am more proud of you, I thank you for being such a wonderful person and for having you in my life, I want to be with you always, thank you for everything, you are the best idol I LOVE YOU,” one follower commented.

“A gorgeous queen pet him for an hour!!! How could he not enjoy it?????,” a second fan added.

“Actual desert queen wow,” one more added in addition to a heart-eye emoji.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another revealing look, that time lacy white tank that showed off her beautifully tanned skin. Like her most recent photo share, that one racked up a ton of likes and comments for the smokeshow.