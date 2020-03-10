Aussie Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Puts Sculpted Physique On Display For Quad Training Video

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo impressed her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, March 9, with a series of quad training exercises that put her enviable figure on display.

In the various video clips, the Australian native wears a tight, black spandex t-shirt that features pink edging around the sleeves and neckline. The cropped shirt teases a glimpse of Stephanie’s toned tummy and leaves her muscular arms exposed. On her bottom half, she wears a pair of high-waisted, ultra-tight spandex shorts that hug the curves of her hips and booty, highlighting the results of her hard work in the gym. In one of the videos, she wears a black knee brace on both her legs and white and black Nike sneakers for footwear, while in the rest, she is not filmed wearing the brace and switches the white sneakers for black ones.

The model wears her long, straight blonde hair pulled up in a messy bun to keep it out of her face as she works out. She adds a bit of black mascara and eye shadow to emphasize her facial features while accessorizing with a silver Apple watch.

The post is split into five separate video clips, with each one featuring a different exercise designed to target the quad muscles. In the first video, Stephanie shows off her strength by performing a series of squats with a barbell perched across her upper back.

The second video features the fitness aficionado performing a series of barbell reverse lunges as she continues to support the weighted bar across her shoulders. The third clip demonstrates leg presses using a leg press machine while the fourth features sissy squats in which Stephanie does several reps of squats while securing her feet and calves in a piece of exercise equipment. The last exercise is the split squat TKE, carried out with an elastic exercise band.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie writes the name of each exercise and tells her followers how many sets and reps they should do for each one. The fitness coach also reveals that the quad muscles are one of her favorites to train.

The post earned nearly 37,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted. Stephanie’s followers left her compliments in the comments section and asked her questions pertaining to their own training experiences.

“Love your work!,” one Instagram user commented.

“I love training quads – makes me feel strong! Thank for you sharing this!,” one other fan wrote.