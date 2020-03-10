Joe Biden Threatens To Slap Construction Worker In Tense Video

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden got into a heated argument about the Second Amendment with a construction worker at an under-construction assembly plant for Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday, CBS News reported. The argument ended with the former Vice President threatening to “slap” the worker he spoke to about gun rights.

“You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns,” the worker said to Biden, who recently gained the support of former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who notoriously threatened to confiscate Americans’ AR-15s.

“You’re full of sh*t,” Biden responded before arguing in defense of his position on gun control.

“I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled ‘fire,’ that’s not free speech. And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

The construction worker continued to accuse Biden of attempting to take away Americans’ gun, to which Biden claimed he never said such a thing. The worker than referred to a “viral video,” in which he claimed Biden threatened to confiscate guns.

“This is not OK, alright?” the man said, to which Biden replied with the threat.

“Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go out and slap you in the face.”

.@joebiden touring auto plant in Detroit quickly gets into an argument with a worker over guns. pic.twitter.com/37oCrX62HS — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 10, 2020

According to FactCheck.org, the notion that Biden claimed he would take Americans’ guns is not valid. He instead reportedly claimed O’Rourke could help in dealing with gun control and climate change and said that if he wins, he’s “coming for him.” As noted by the website, Biden’s platform does not include mandatory buybacks, as O’Rourke proposed. Instead, it offers a buyback program for people who don’t want to register their assault weapons with the National Firearms Act.

Biden’s campaign website links to the Giffords Law Center definition of assault weapons as semiautomatic firearms designed for killing both efficiently and quickly. It also notes that owners of machine-guns, silencers, and short-barreled rifles must currently go through a background check and register such weapons with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Biden’s campaign has come under heavy scrutiny after his wins in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday. Many, including the 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein, have warned of his alleged cognitive decline and suggested he is unfit to defeat Donald Trump in 2020. As noted by journalist Glenn Greenwald, Democrats Cory Booker, Julian Castro, and Tim Ryan were among the first people to raise alarms over Biden’s mental fitness.