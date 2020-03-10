Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Skimpy Denim String Bikini & Cropped Jacket

Cindy Prado went full bombshell in a tiny bikini for her latest Instagram update. The Cuban model sizzled as she served up some sexy looks at Tulum Beach.

In the racy photos, Cindy rocked a blue denim string bikini. The top clung to her ample cleavage and showcased her flat tummy and impressive abs. The matching bottoms tied over the model’s curvy hips and put her round booty, lean legs, and tiny waist on full display.

Cindy added a tan sunhat and a cropped denim jacket to the ensemble, as she accessorized with layered gold chains around her neck. She also sported white polish on her fingernails in the shots.

In the pic, the blond bombshell posed in an array of positions, which included her tugged at her bikini, giving seductive stares into the camera, and grabbing her hat.

Cindy wore her long, golden locks styled in flirty waves that cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the glam look with a pale pink gloss on her full lips.

Cindy’s more than 1.2 million followers seemingly couldn’t get enough of the pics. The post racked up more than 7,000 likes within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account.

The model’s adoring fans also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 170 comments gushing over her bikini body and gorgeous good looks.

“You’re so Beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Wow five great photos of the very beautiful blonde haired woman with amazing eyes and beautiful smile wearing a blue bikini and denim jacket,” another stated.

“Omgggg u are absolutely stunning Cindy such gorgeous looking princess,” a third social media user remarked.

“That is a great color against your skin tone!” a fourth person commented.

Cindy’s fans have come to expect high quality photos of the model, especially when it comes to her bikini shots. However, she also slays in tight workout gear, tiny tops, and sexy jeans for her online posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy most recently dazzled her followers as she sported a white crochet bikini top and a sexy tassel skirt as she soaked up some sun. To date, that post has garnered more than 28,000 likes and over 490 comments.