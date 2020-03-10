Fox Business Host Calls Coronavirus ‘Impeachment Scam,’ Says Outbreak Is ‘Attempt To Demonize’ Donald Trump

Fox Business host Trish Regan sees the deadly coronavirus outbreak as a plot by Democrats to impeach Trump a second time.

With the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reaching 27 in the United States by Tuesday morning, and topping 4,000 worldwide, according to a USA Today report, the conservative Fox News and Fox Business networks struggled with how to cover the Donald Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

But one host on the Fox Business network, Trish Regan, made her view clear on her Monday evening broadcast. As seen in the video below on this page, Regan branded the coronavirus crisis an “impeachment scam,” and claimed that Democrats are using the outbreak to “demonize and destroy” Trump.

Regan also claimed that Democrats in Congress “crave a recession” because they believe it will help them “get rid of” Trump. The stock market suffered its single-largest one-day drop since 2008 on Monday, according to the USA Today report, before recovering somewhat as trading got underway on Tuesday. But the market crash along with drops in oil prices have sparked fears of a new economic recession resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is impeachment all over again,” Regan said on her broadcast. “They don’t care who they hurt.”

Trump was impeached by the House of Representative late last year, but acquitted in a Senate trial on a largely party-line vote in February, though Senate Republicans did not permit the introduction of witnesses or evidence at the trial.

Though Regan claimed that the coronavirus response was simply a new attempt by Democrats to remove Trump from office, Fox News nighttime host Tucker Carlson appeared to take a different view, according to a MediaIte report.

On his Monday program, Carlson characterized the coronavirus outbreak as “a very serious problem,” and said that politicians for whom his own viewers voted have “spent weeks minimizing” the impact of the fast-spreading disease because “there’s an election coming up.”

Carlson acknowledged that conservatives and members of the Trump administration may not want to say anything that could be seen as helping Democrats. “But they’re wrong,” he said, adding that the outbreak is indeed a “major event.”

But in the hour immediately following Carlson’s program, Fox News star host Sean Hannity — reportedly a close, personal adviser to Trump — differed with Carlson, telling Fox News viewers, “I don’t like how we are scaring people unnecessarily.”

Hannity added that “liberals” were attempting to “bludgeon the president with this new hoax,” as quoted by MediaIte. But even after labeling the coronavirus a “hoax,” Hannity cautioned viewers with elderly relatives to “take the extra extra extra caution, treat them like quarantine.”

Hannity’s comments came during a remote interview with Georgia congressional rep Doug Collins, a Republican who is currently self-quarantining after apparently coming into contact with a coronavirus sufferer at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.