Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Tease Big Post-Filming Talk Between Madison Prewett & Chris Harrison

Tuesday night, fans of The Bachelor will get to see how Peter Weber’s season ends. There have been a lot of rumors floating around about what’s ahead, with lots of unknowns keeping fans guessing. Now, a sneak peek for Tuesday’s finale looks like it may provide valuable clues as to how everything fits together.

As viewers saw during Monday’s episode, Madison Prewett chose to leave the show and Peter. Host Chris Harrison teased that this wasn’t the last that viewers would see of Madi, and the preview for Tuesday’s finale shows him talking with her at some point after she initially quit. Now, a bit more of that talk has been shared by Good Morning America and that snippet fills in some gaps.

The clip shows Chris and Madi sitting down in a living room somewhere. He says that he hasn’t talked to her since she left Australia, a key bit of phrasing that confirms this was filmed after she quit The Bachelor and after Peter wrapped filming.

So far, The Bachelor spoilers have not detailed exactly when this talk between Chris and Madi took place. However, some might wonder if it happened about a month ago when Madi was spotted with an ABC camera crew filming in Alabama.

While it’s hard to tell for certain, it does look as if Madi might be wearing the same outfit in both the photos from filming last month and the interview with Chris. If that’s the case, then this interview between Chris and Madi took place about three months after she left Peter in Australia and about a month after the premiere aired on ABC.

Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/2MaZQSAjQi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 11, 2020

During this interview that will be shown Tuesday night, Chris asks Madi how she has been since she left The Bachelor and Peter in Australia, and she admits that it’s been tough.

“It’s been really hard, like, coming back and processing everything. I mean, days where I had to make myself eat, I didn’t feel like eating, and I couldn’t sleep. I’m trying my best not to live in the past but getting in that car and… driving away, was, that was so difficult. That was like the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Madi tearfully explains.

After that, Chris asks Madi if she’s still in love with Peter. Unfortunately, that’s where the preview clip ended.

According to Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers, Peter also found it hard to move on after Madi’s departure. If Reality Steve’s teasers are correct, Peter will end up with Hannah Ann Sluss at his final rose ceremony. However, the buzz is that he subsequently broke things off with Hannah Ann and is currently trying to make things work with Madi.

Supposedly, Peter’s status remains somewhat up in the air at this point. During Tuesday’s The Bachelor finale, viewers will see the final rose ceremony, the drama that is rumored to have happened after filming, and then hear from Madi, Peter, and Hannah Ann. Spoilers tease that it’s going to be a wild finish and fans are anxious to see exactly how this all ends up.