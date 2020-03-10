‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Stuns In Unusual Underwear And Lowered Pants In New Update

Robin Holzken gave her 437,000 Instagram fans something to talk about on Monday, March 9, with her most recent post.

The Dutch bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot from a photo shoot in which she rocked a highly unusual ensemble that showcased her model figure.

Holzken had on a pair of interesting undergarments in showed off quite a bit of skin. On her upper body, the 22-year-old model — who is best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit— wore a backless top whose front consisted of a large triangle that sat over her chest, and included a pointed part that jutted forward, leaving a space between the garment and her torso. The front had a large strap, much like the straps of a backpack, that wrapped around her low and upper backs.

The swimsuit model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms boasted a thick, denim-like fabric that hugged her hip area. The piece sat high on Holzken’s frame, showcasing her slender midsection. It included a narrowly cut bottom that flaunted her pert derriere. In addition, the underwear included a cutout in the front that teased a bit of skin.

For the shot, Holzken grabbed the sides of the bottoms and lifted them up a bit, baring more skin on her hips.

Holzken also wore a pair of shiny black pants, which were lowered onto her thighs. The jeans were buttoned in the front, creating some tension that helped to accentuate her booty. The model was barefoot for the shot, adding a casual touch to her look.

In the caption, Holzken joked that this is what she does when people tell her to pull up her pants.

The photo showed the brunette stunner with her right side facing the camera as her elbows jutted back, creating geometric lines that balanced the shot. Holzken wore her hair brushed back and styled down over her left shoulder.

The photo attracted more than 10,000 likes and over 110 comments in under a day of being published, proving to be popular with her followers. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to joke along with her caption and to praise her beauty.

“Damn girl,” one user wrote, trailing the words with fire emoji.

“Your pants have pants lol,” replied another one.

“Such a beautiful woman!” a third one chimed in, also including a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Who in their right mind would be telling you to pull up your pants?” another user added.