Katie Bell Looks Smoking Hot In A Lavender Crop Top & White Fishnet Thong

Katie Bell left little to the imagination in a racy outfit for her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. The brunette bombshell sizzled in the ensemble, which was made by the brand FashionNova.

Katie slayed in a lavender crop top that boasted white buttons down the front. The shirt was left unbuttoned a bit at the top to flaunt the model’s colossal cleavage. The top also showed off her toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

The model paired the shirt with some white fishnet thong panties. The garment showcased her round booty and curvy hips, as well as her tiny waist and long, lean legs.

In the first photo, Katie posed with her backside to the camera as she stared at herself in a bathroom mirror. The second shot featured the model looking at her reflection with her hands on the counter top in front of her and a sultry expression on her face.

The third picture showed the model from the waist up as she grabbed her ample bust. She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers, a dainty chain and butterfly pendant around her neck, and white polish on her fingernails.

Katie wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that engulfed her shoulders and brushed over her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics.

The glam look consisted of black eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as purple eye shadow and defined brows. She sported pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face to give her skin a soft glow. She completed the application with a vivid pink lipstick.

Many of Katie’s over 1.8 million followers immediately began to respond to the photos. The post earned more than 26,000 likes within the first 17 minutes after it went live on the platform.

The model’s admirers also flocked to pen over 550 comments on the snaps, as they gushed over her scantily clad figure.

“You’re soooo beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“You are perfect, love you,” another said.

“Your beauty is unmatched and it brightens everyone’s day,” a third social media user stated.

“You have the face of an angel,” remarked a fourth person.

The model often sends temperatures soaring online when she shares a new post. Katie has been known to flaunt her curves tight dresses, lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie sizzled last week when she rocked a white floral bikini on the beach. To date, that upload has racked up more than 161,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.