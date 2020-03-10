Chinese Propaganda Telling Wuhan To Be ‘Grateful’ Over Coronavirus Handling Backfires

The planned 'gratitude education campaign' was slammed by residents of the city, where thousands have died from the virus

A push by the Chinese Communist party to have Wuhan residents express their “gratitude” at the government’s handling of the coronavirus has backfired, according to the The South China Morning Post. The government measures were met with strong criticism by the public — especially on social media — causing officials to backtrack from their earlier plans.

Originally, the Communist Party had planned on implementing a “gratitude education campaign” in which they hoped that residents of Wuhan — which has been the epicenter of the virus — would praise the government for their action in the epidemic.

“[We must] be grateful for the general secretary [Xi] and the Communist Party,” proclaimed Wang Zhonglin, the city’s party chief.

“[We must] listen to the party, follow the party,” he added, while praising the government’s response.

However, the Middle Kingdom has been widely criticized both nationally and beyond for its handling of the disease. From the beginning, doctors had been silenced and even arrested by the government for sounding the alarm of the disease. During the height of the crisis, dead bodies lined the streets of Wuhan while living residents were welded into their homes in jarring scenes described by The Washington Post.

Accordingly, the “gratitude eduction campaign” program was slammed on social media by residents of the hard-hit city. One article lambasting the campaign by popular Wuhan-based writer Fang Fang went viral on Chinese social media website WeChat.

“The government should put an end to its arrogance and humbly express gratitude to its master – millions of people in Wuhan,” he stated.

In response to the criticism, the party has since shifted its tone, instead focusing on praising both Wuhan and its province of Hubei for their “heroic” resilience.

“Wuhan is a city of heroes, and the Wuhan people are heroes,” said Hubei party chief Ying Yong in a speech to medical staff in Wuhan.

“[Wuhan’s people] … have shown resilience and strong will … I hereby express my sincere gratitude to the people of Wuhan and Hubei,” he added.

A barricade wall controls entry and exit to a residential compound in Wuhan. Getty Images

Wang similarly changed his tune, praising the “efforts” and “contribution” of the city.

“It is with the help of the efforts of all that Wuhan’s bid to control the pandemic has seen some positive signs,” he claimed on state media.

This is not the first attempt that the Chinese government has made to control the narrative around the coronavirus crisis. The Communist party recently published a book titled A Battle Against Epidemic: China Combating COVID-19 in 2020 which proclaims Chinese “superiority” in fighting the disease.

Over 3,100 people have died in China due to the virus, and thousands more remain in critical condition.

In addition, other forms of Chinese media have tried to claim that the disease originally started in the United States and that the American vaping crisis was truly a cover-up for COVID-19, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.