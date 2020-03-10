Natalie Roser Gets Naked & Sandy With Two Pals In Sexy New Instagram Post

Natalie Roser took to Instagram to share another sexy shot for fans while getting naked and sandy. The model has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure on social media while clad in some of the hottest bikinis on the planet. However, in a post to honor International Women’s Day, the Aussie beauty sizzled in a brand-new nude shot.

In the stunning sun-filled update, the model struck a pose at the beach. She was all smiles, sitting with her back facing one of her gorgeous friends. The model was covered from head to toe in sand, hiding her chest with one of her hands and strategically placing her leg to cover her modesty. Her toned, tanned legs and taut tummy were also on display.

For the occasion, Roser wore her long, blond locks down and slightly wet and added a gold necklace. She also appeared to be wearing a hint of makeup for the photo op with a little bit of eyeliner and mascara.

Her pal in the middle and on the other end were also covered in sand while both going nude and covering their NSFW parts. Like Roser, they wore their long, dark locks down and waved with a hint of makeup.

In the caption of the post, she told her fans that they were in their “happy place.”

The photo has only been live on her page for a little over 24 hours, but it’s earned the bombshell plenty of attention from her legion of fans with over 18,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more took to the opportunity to wish her and her pals a happy International Women’s Day.

“Beautiful picture you are absolutely stunning,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Now that looks like it was fun,” a second Instagrammer chimed in, adding a few smiley face emoji.

“Really beautiful pics spontaneous genuine…. obviously beautiful subject too,” one more fan added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another hot and revealing outfit. Much to the delight of her fans, Roser’s stunning figure was on full display in a mustard outfit that included a loose-fitting crop top and a pair of insanely tight leggings that hit just around her ankles. The post earned rave reviews from fans.