WWE News: Interesting Stipulation Being Teased For Major Match At ‘WrestleMania 36’

The way things are going, this could finally bring an end to an iconic career.

When it comes to gimmick matches in WWE, it is hard to find someone better than The Undertaker to be in them. He’s been involved in the Hell In A Cell, Buried Alive Matches, and so many others, but another is iconic to the character itself. Teases are now going around that his reported match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 may end up getting the stipulation of a Casket Match.

The Undertaker hasn’t had a true wrestling match since last summer when he faced Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. His return to the ring at Super ShowDown at the end of February was technically a match, but he wasn’t even in the ring long enough to take off his hat and coat.

For weeks now, Styles has been dropping hints that he wanted to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, and it is going to happen. Next week on Monday Night Raw, there will be a contract signing between the two superstars which is bound to cause tension, but will there be additional info in that contract?

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Styles has also been dropping a ton of hints for his match against Undertaker. While it’s not yet confirmed or set in stone, there is the possibility that their bout could have the added stipulation of being a Casket Match at WrestleMania 36.

During his seething promo this week on Monday Night Raw, Styles spoke of wanting to kill The Undertaker which is something often considered taboo. For many years, WWE has steered away from superstars saying things like that in their promos as it took away from the family-friendly product they always promote.

Also, Style specifically mused the wording that he was going to “literally put the nail in The Undertaker’s coffin.” Not only could he be saying that he’s going to finally be the one to retire the legend from the ring, but it also is a reference toward a Casket Match possibly happening.

The last Casket Match to happen in WWE at all was in 2018 when Taker defeated Rusev at The Greatest Royal Rumble. The only time there has ever been a Casket Match at the “Show of Shows” was back at WrestleMania 22 when Taker defeated Mark Henry.

There is no guarantee that the Casket Match stipulation will be added to AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker, but WWE is certainly teasing it a lot. Then again, it could just be their way of building up this feud for WrestleMania 36 and wanting to get fans solidly behind it.