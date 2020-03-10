Andrew Yang Voices Support For UBI Stimulus Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As the coronavirus causes a plunge in oil prices and stock market panic, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang voiced his support for a universal basic income (UBI) stimulus to help provide an economic cushion amid the crisis.

“I’m in favor of a #UBIStimulus to help people get through a very rough time,” Yang tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Hours later, around the time CNN reported that Donald Trump was planning to enact a payroll tax cut to held hourly workers and reports leaked of possible help for affected industries, Yang again expressed his belief that a UBI stimulus is necessary.

“Lower interest rates do nothing for the wage worker losing shifts and tips, for the mom stuck at home looking after her child because the school closed, for the restaurant or theatre losing business because people are staying in. The only stimulus that would work is #UBIStimulus.”

As reported by CBS News, economists appear to be aligned with Yang’s approach. Paul Ashworth, the chief U.S. economist at independent research firm Capital Economics, expressed support for such a stimulus to help increase consumer spending and generate economic growth. Josh Bivens, director of research at the liberal Economic Policy Institute, echoed Ashworth and pushed for “rapid direct payments to individuals.”

CBS News noted that if the coronavirus causes a prolonged economic downturn, the underlying cause is likely to be a decline in consumer spending, which reportedly accounts for approximately two-thirds of economic activity.

PRESS RELEASE: I'm joining @MikeForKY and publishing a press release today in support of the #UBIStimulus proposal. I'm urging @SpeakerPelosi to immediately endorse and pass a universal basic income bill to help all Americans in the midst of #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/VJKMzakVWM — Heidi for Oregon (@HeidiBriones) March 10, 2020

According to Ashworth, a cash stimulus is necessary to cushion the economy.

“You need something that would be targeted at boosting people’s incomes in the near term — tax rebates, basically cash giveaways, that sort of thing.”

As for tax breaks and industry bailouts, Ashworth was less receptive. In particular, he claimed that the former would only help if corporations are on the verge of bankruptcy, which he said is not currently a situation on the horizon.

Providing cash amid the coronavirus is not a new idea. Hong Kong has decided to provide $10,000 Hong Kong dollars, roughly $1,280 USD, to seven million of its residents over the age of 18, BBC reported. The decision was reportedly made to decrease the impacts of the coronavirus on the economy and ease political unrest.

As The Inquisitr reported, author and political analyst Anand Giridharadas suggested that bailouts should not happen without concessions to the public. He also voiced support for an “Andrew Yang-style bailout” and supported piloting a temporary UBI during the coronavirus crisis.