Allie Auton Flaunts Her Booty In A Pink String Bikini At The Beach

Allie Auton took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to show off her stunning bikini body. The sexy model flashed her curves as she hit the beach in Australia.

In the racy post, Allie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pink string bikini. The ruffled top tied behind the model’s neck and around her back is it showcased her toned arms and ample bust.

The matching bottoms were tied high on her curvy hips and showed off her round booty and killer legs in the process. The model’s tiny waist was also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with some pink polish on her nails and rings on her fingers.

Allie posed with her side facing the camera as she rested one hand on her thigh and the other on top of her head. She smiled widely as she stood on a while sand beach in front of the ocean. A gray cloudy sky is visible as well.

The model wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. She also sported a full face of makeup for the shot.

The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows. She complemented her bronzed tan with some shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with soft pink lipstick.

In the caption of the pic, Allie told her fans that the shot was taken when it was pouring rain, but that she was ignoring the weather as she took the photo.

The upload proved to be popular among many of the model’s over 532,000 fans. The snap raked in more than 14,000 likes within the first 8 hours after it was shared to her feed.

Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 140 comments, revealing their thoughts about the racy bikini shot.

“Wow I’m obsessed with you,” one fan wrote.

“Such a cutie,” another stated.

“Wow!! You look amazingly beautiful… like an angel,” a third social media user remarked.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Allie’s loyal fans love the model in anything she wears. Although her bikini pics may be some of her most popular, she often sports tight jeans, tiny tops, and skimpy lingerie as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie thrilled her followers last week when she wore nothing but a pair of high-waisted jeans and a black lace bra. To date, that post has collected over 12,000 likes and more than 100 comments.