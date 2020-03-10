Michie Peachie Trains Her Glutes And Hamstrings In Blue Leggings For New Videos

Fitness model Michie Peachie showed fans how they can train her glutes and hamstrings in the newest video series on her Instagram page. Armed with a single dumbbell and dressed in a white sports bra and blue toe-toned leggings, Michie started her workout with a series of side-lying hip raises. For this exercise, she placed the weight in the crook of her knee as she propped her body up on one side with her elbow. Then she raised her hips and torso upward to perform the exercise. In the video, the brunette beauty recommended doing four sets of 10 to 12 reps while pointing out that the move targeted both the gluteus minimus and gluteus medius.

Michie tackled a set of fire hydrants in the next video which required her to get on her hands and knees while keeping the dumbell in the same position. She then raised her active knee while keeping her leg bent at a 90-degree angle. In the clip, she recommended keeping the torso facing downward and to keep it steady during the leg lifts.

She moved on to lying leg curls after that during which she lay chest-down on the floor and held the dumbbell between her feet before bending both knees and raising the weight upward. For this exercise, she advised viewers to thrust their hips into the floor during the leg curls.

In the fourth and final video, Michie powered through a set of dumbbell kickbacks, returning the weight to the crook of the knee just like the first two videos. She was also on her hands and knees for this one and lifted the leg backward to complete her reps. During the clip, she encouraged fans to lift the leg as high as they could and recommended doing four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

The videos have accumulated over 12,000 likes as of this writing and close to 100 people have commented on it so far. In the comments, fans expressed appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Love your videos and instructions!!” one person wrote.

Another commenter vouched for the effectiveness of the techniques she displayed.

“There’s a huge noticeable difference in doing these exercises with the dumbbell and where it’s placed vs using a resistance band. I combine both when I do glute activation,” they wrote.

And a third commenter also praised Michie for showing how to do these lower body exercises with dumbbells instead of resistance bands.

“Thank you for doing these with db!! Bands are great but sometimes I want heavy and more range!” a third Instagram user remarked.