Larsa Pippen Shows Off Legs In Tight Gray Biker Shorts: ‘Love Chill Nights’

Larsa Pippen took to social media to show off her killer legs in a pair of tight gray biker shorts. Over the past few days, the Chicago native has been sharing a number of photos from indoor shoots, but last night, she took things outdoors where she sat on her patio and appeared to be enjoying a nice evening.

In the gorgeous new shot, Pippen posed on a pool lounger with a white pooch by her side. The 45-year-old leaned back on both of her hands as she posed, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile. Her beautiful mane was worn down and curled, with ringlets falling all the way to her chest. The social media star also sported her normal application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss.

The model looked casual but still sizzled in a black sweatshirt that had a graphic print on it. She paired the sweatshirt with some gray biker shorts that hit above her knee, showcasing her toned and tanned stems. The bombshell completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers that had white accents on the side. In the caption of the post, she told her followers that she loves chill nights. She did not specifically tag her location, but it can be assumed that she was at home in California.

Pippen tagged retailer PrettyLittleThing in the caption, crediting them for her outfit. Since the post went live, it’s garnered a lot of attention from her 1.9 million followers, with over 11,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let the beauty know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her amazing legs.

“You look very, very stylish,” one admirer gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are a very beautiful queen on this planet,” a second social media user wrote.

“I wish I was that dog right now,” one more fan joked, adding a sad face emoji.

“You look very nice Larsa,” another person added.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the mother of four took to social media to share another hot look that was a little more dressed up. In that particular photo, Pippen showed off her hourglass figure in a tight black dress that had sequins all over it. She added a pair of strappy black heels to complete the outfit and revealed that she was catching up with some friends.