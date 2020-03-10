Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage, Abs In Buttoned Bra & Tight Skirt

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, the brunette hottie showed off her stunningly fit body in an all-black bra and skirt combo that exposed some serious skin.

The post showed Katelyn posing on a white porch in front of what looked to be a set of brown double doors. In the background, a cluster of green trees could be seen. Sunlight shined down through the trees and poured in behind the model’s tan body. She looked better than ever in her tiny outfit, which did nothing but favors for her killer abs.

Katelyn’s look featured a black bralette with thick straps on her shoulders and three silver, snap buttons at the center. The top’s plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. Her flat, toned tummy was also on full display beneath the bralette, which cut off just under her bust.

Katelyn paired the bralette with a matching, tight-fitting midi-skirt with buttons all down the front. The bottom hugged her curves closely and followed the natural shape of her long, lean legs. In addition, the waistband came up above her hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Katelyn finished off the look with a pair of chunky black and white wedges. She opted to skip accessories, but she did sport a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, dark eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. The model’s long, dark hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in luscious curls.

The first photo was a close-up of Katelyn’s upper body as she ran a hand through her hair and crossed her legs in front of her. The second shot showed her full outfit as she cocked a hip to the side and twisted her body in a way that further emphasized her figure.

In the video, Katelyn struck several different poses, including one where she put her hands on her hips and leaned forward, pushing her cleavage out even more.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 480 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Looking incredible as always,” one fan said.

“Black shows your toned, beautiful body,” another user added.

Katelyn’s fans always love to see her show off her fit body. Earlier this week, she did just that when she rocked a white bikini that put her best assets on display.