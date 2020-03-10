‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Receives Two Visitors Before Her Wedding Day

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 11 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will receive two visitors on the eve of her wedding. And instead of helping her to prepare for her big day, the two women will warn her against Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per TV Guide.

Zoe and Thomas have decided that they want to get married straight away. As the designer told Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), there’s no reason to wait since the dress has been made and they are eager to start their lives together. However, two women will make their way to Zoe to tell her that she shouldn’t marry Thomas.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) both believe that Thomas is merely using Zoe to get to Hope. They have figured out that Thomas is pushing Douglas’ buttons by referring to the model as “Mommy Zoe.” He told Hope that if she told him that they can be together, he would stop the wedding because he wants to be with her instead. However, he’s also told Hope that he needs to move on with his life and can’t wait for her for Douglas’ sake.

Zoe is blissfully unaware of Thomas’ schemes. As far as she’s concerned, he’s over Hope and wants to begin a new life with her. After all, her fiancé designed the most beautiful dress for her to wear on her wedding day.

However, Steffy, Hope, and Liam have hatched a plan to stop Thomas in his tracks. Steffy confessed that her brother will do anything to get Hope, and even used her desire for Liam against her. They then came up with a way to give Thomas his own medicine. At the same time, they want to protect Douglas and Zoe. Hope and Liam have decided to be a family with Douglas, while Steffy agreed to go and speak to Zoe about the wedding.

The soap opera spoilers state that Steffy and Brooke will try and convince Zoe that the designer doesn’t love her. But it seems as if the model is caught up in the whirlwind romance and the excitement of the day. She wants to settle down and start a life with Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that some exciting drama is about to go down on the wedding day. When Douglas starts to cry during the vows, Zoe will urge Thomas to carry on with the ceremony. This seems to suggest that either Zoe is desperate to marry Thomas, or she will be in on Hope, Liam, and Steffy’s scheme and wants to see the designer embarrassed in front of his friends and family.