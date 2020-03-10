‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Shares Stunning Pregnancy Picture

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson is 38 weeks pregnant, and she looks like she is about to pop. The mother to be is expecting a little girl, and Y&R wrote her pregnancy into the storyline. Her on-screen alter ego, Chloe, recently revealed that she and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are expecting a baby boy on the show.

Hendrickson, who is on recurring as Chloe on the show, has shared pictures of herself throughout her pregnancy. In the latest photo, the 40-year-old expecting mom looked like she’s about ready to pop. The star wore a pair of high waisted black leggings, which she paired with a matching black bralette. The soap opera actress wore her brown hair in layers that fell over her shoulders, and she snapped the pic old-school selfie-style in a mirror with a dark curtain serving as the background.

The star of the photograph, though, was Hendrickson’s ever-growing baby bump. She noted that at that point in her pregnancy, she thought she couldn’t get any bigger, and yet, her stomach grew even more. With presumably two weeks to go, the actress might experience even more growth before she goes into labor and gives birth. The newlywed is expecting her first child with husband Rob Meder.

The soap star’s fans shared their love of the glimpse into her pregnancy with more than 3,800 Instagram users hitting the “like” button. Plus, dozens shared a positive comment for the actress in the reply section on the popular social media platform.

“The female body is amazing. That baby will continue to grow until birth. You look wonderful and very beautiful. I am looking forward to seeing a picture of you holding your baby. Keep well,” praised one fan.

“You look wonderful. I am happy for you. I love your character on Y&R,” a second viewer declared.

“Isn’t it amazing how our bodies can adapt to that little growing bundle?! Mine are grown now, but oh how I still remember the joy of being pregnant,” wrote a third follower.

“Soon, your baby will be your arms!! It’s a wonderful feeling,” a fourth fan replied.

Many people also asked about Hendrickson’s maternity leave on the show, and she will likely be off-screen for a while after giving birth. The soap films about six weeks ahead, so her break could end up coming in the early summer. In their most recent storyline, Kevin and Chloe found themselves with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) as unexpected houseguests during the ice storm Genoa City experienced last week. The guests made themselves a bit too at home, and a shocked Kevin and Chloe walked in on them.