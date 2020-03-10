Jill Stein Says Democrats Can’t Beat Donald Trump By Hiding Joe Biden’s Alleged Cognitive Decline

The mental state of Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has come under scrutiny following his recent comeback. As reported by Breitbart, 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein warned Democrats on Monday that Democrats will lose to Donald Trump if they continue to brush aside Biden’s alleged cognitive decline.

“Biden’s team won’t let him do interviews,” she tweeted. “He made 2 short teleprompter speeches in Missouri this weekend & both generated massive gaffes that went viral. You can’t beat Trump by trying to hide to avoid the issue of #BidensCognitiveDecline. How is this not a massive red flag?”

Stein also took aim at Biden over the weekend. While she pointed to his “lies & record” as a detriment to his electability, she claimed that the “biggest risk” is his “obvious cognitive decline.”

“He said he’s running for Senate, confused wife & sister, forgot Obama’s name etc. This isn’t going away. If Dems close their eyes & keep pushing Joe, it’ll be an agonizing 8 months ahead.”

Contrary to Stein’s claim, Biden recently did an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, although it was not live. Nevertheless, many political pundits and commentators have been voicing concerns about Biden’s mental acuity and preparedness to take on Trump. Journalist Glenn Greenwald called the Democratic Party’s ignoring of Biden’s purported issue as a “staggering exercise in self-delusion,” while The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur claimed the former Vice President has “some sort of dementia.”

Joe Biden has sharp cognitive decline. You can’t risk running this against Trump. He needs help. pic.twitter.com/e2AbUZ5cXV — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 10, 2020

As reported by The Daily Mail, Trump recently turned his attention to Biden’s cognitive decline, which Biden’s camp called “desperate smears.” But as Greenwald wrote in a piece for The Intercept, Democrats like Cory Booker, Julian Castro, and Tim Ryan were some of the first people to bring attention to Biden’s mental state. In one interview, Booker went so far as to suggest that Biden didn’t have the ability to take on the rigors of a presidential campaign. Another moment came during CNN’s September presidential debate. During the event, Castro drew attention to Biden’s mental health and accused him of forgetting what he said a short time earlier.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is currently no concrete evidence that Biden is suffering from cognitive decline. Such a lack of evidence has caused many to suggest that people pushing the theory are engaging in a disinformation campaign to sink Biden’s campaign. Regardless, the apparent difference in Biden’s recent performances compared to those in the past have continued to cause many to sound the alarm that he will not be able to defeat Trump in November.