Sarah Houchens Shares A Peek At Her Rock Hard Abs In Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts

Sarah Houchens showed off her impressive figure for her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The fitness model rocked a scanty ensemble as she gave her fans some fitness motivation.

Sarah sported a tiny gray sports bra with a strappy, open back. The garment flaunted the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. She also rocked a pair of high-waisted purple spandex shorts that clung to her curvy hips and round booty. Her tiny waist and killer legs were also on full display in the post.

The slides consisted of six videos where the blond bombshell showed off her curves and gave fans a step-by-step workout routine in order to help them get their own toned tummy. Sarah is seen doing hip dips, planks, burpees, mountain climbers, and leg lifts in the clips.

The model wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a messy bun on top of her head as she worked her body. She went makeup free in the videos, sporting a fresh face, nude lips, and a glistening glow. She accessorized the look with some white sneakers.

The model performed the exercises outdoors as she soaked up some sun while working on her bikini body for summer.

Many of Sarah’s over 732,000 followers flocked to show their love for the motivational posts. Fans clicked the like button more than 1,800 time and left more than 40 comments on the upload within the first 45 minutes after it went live to the platform.

Sarah’s admirers also raved over her fit figure in the comments section of the clips.

“Wow, Sarah!!! There isn’t an ounce of fat on your entire body,” one follower remarked.

“LOVE YOUR ABS,” another comment read.

“That’s a great form no doubt,” a third social media user wrote.

“Sarah! You are such an inspiration to me. I hate working out, but you make me feel like it won’t be so bad, and if my body can look even half as amazing as yours I’ll be happy. Thank you!” a fourth person told the model.

The fitness model always seems to find a way to motivate her followers, whether she’s showing off her progress in tight jeans, lingerie, or a skintight top.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed in a neon green thong bikini, which showed off some serious skin and highlighted her booty. To date, that post has racked up more than 9,700 likes and over 160 comments.