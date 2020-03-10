‘RHOBH’ Stars Kim Richards & Brandi Glanville Team Up For ‘Blonde & Blonder’ Improv Show

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars will put on a 'nutty' show for fans.

Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville will reunite for a night in California. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have announced they will headline Blonde & Blonder: The Reality of Our Reality Staring Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville at Irvine Improv Comedy Club next month.

In a teaser to Instagram, Brandi posted a photo of her and Kim glammed up during their Real Housewives days. The Drinking and Tweeting author wrote that the stand-up show with her RHOBH bestie is a dream come true for her.

While it is unclear exactly what the show will be include, when a follower asked Brandi if she and Kim will reenact scenes from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi replied that Kim is “amazing at it.” Of course, fans know that Kim was an actress way before she was a reality star and actually grew up in front of the camera as a child star in Disney movies and TV shows like Nanny and the Professor and Hello Larry.

Brandi also posted the teaser to Twitter, where fans expressed excitement over the thought of seeing the blonde besties onstage together.

“Yes! I can’t wait!! Two of my favorite people together on TV again!!” one fan wrote.

“You two are literally the blonde duo that #RHOBH needs back, ASAP,” another added.

Others praised the reality stars’ long friendship after being on a show that is known for its broken relationships.

“You always had her back,” one fan wrote to Brandi. “We should all as women have at least one friend like this.”

“Love that you two are still friends!” another added. “Considering where you got off when you joined the cast and watching your friendship grow was the best. By far the Realest of the housewives to be on #RHOBH.”

Kim and Brandi’s relationship didn’t start out on the right foot when they first co-starred on the Bravo reality show nearly a decade ago. The two got into a nasty fight at a game night gathering in 2011, and it seemed their rift would be irreparable. But over the years, the once-feuding stars buried the hatchet and became close friends.

Kim, who is currently working on her memoir, left her post as a full-time Housewife several seasons ago, although she still appears on the Bravo reality show as a guest. Brandi exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015, but has also made cameos in recent seasons of the show and will reportedly turn up in Season 10.