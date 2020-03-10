Roscoe Born’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family

Last week, sad news emerged revealing that soap opera veteran actor Roscoe Born had died. Now, his family is sharing that he died by suicide and they are sharing some heartfelt sentiments about the loss via social media.

The news of the 69-year-old soap actor’s death was revealed last Friday on the Born Roscoe Songs Facebook page. Now, those close to the soap star have shared an update about his passing.

“Roscoe has long struggled with bipolar disorder, a shadow that he succumbed to when he took his own life on Tuesday March 3, 2020,” the new post on Facebook detailed.

The family noted that they hoped that Roscoe’s suicide would remind people how important it is to talk about mental illness.

“May those who need help seek it. May those who seek help receive it. And may it serve them,” they detailed.

Roscoe certainly left his mark on the world of soap operas over the years. From long-gone shows like One Life to Live and Santa Barbara to still-running fan-favorites The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, Roscoe often played villains and always made an impact with any role he took on.

Those who were close to Roscoe said they had wanted to confirm the actor’s death and provide additional context regarding his passing. At the same time, it is clear that they also wanted to make sure to recognize all of the wonderful qualities about the musician and soap actor that fans remembered so fondly.

“The gleaming charisma and creativity that shone through his onscreen performances, fueled his robust songwriting repertoire, and charmed all those around him were matched by a darkness in his life,” his loved ones shared.

Roscoe had not appeared on-screen in any soaps for a few years, but soap fans have long memories and had not forgotten his on-screen presence. Many colleagues and soap viewers quickly took to social media to mourn his passing last week as soon as the news emerged. That clearly did not go unnoticed by the actor’s loved ones.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of kind words and memories. We only wish that Roscoe could have seen how much people still carry his daytime villains in their hearts,” they expressed.

The actor’s loved ones shared this emotional post on Monday and it prompted a lot of love from those who had followed the Born Roscoe Songs Facebook page. Some shared their condolences and others wrote about their own difficult experiences with mental health issues.

Sadly, it sounds as if Roscoe may not have realized how much love soap opera viewers still had for him after his decades of work in the genre. However, it appears that his loved ones are finding some solace in seeing the admiration that people still had for him and are hoping that his story can help others who may share similar struggles.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.