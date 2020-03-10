Colorado Schoolchildren Sickened After Eating Marijuana Edibles, Officials Unclear How They Got Them

The children are not believed to be in any danger.

At least five children at a Colorado middle school were sickened after eating marijuana-infused edibles, The Denver Post reports. Authorities are unclear how the foodstuffs made their way into the school.

Assistant Principal Jennifer Lindberg says that at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, several kids at Adams County Middle School in Commerce City began reporting feeling dizzy and nauseous. The kids later admitted to a school health practitioner that they had eaten so-called “edibles” — that is, candy infused with THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana.

School officials decided to send the kids via ambulance to an area hospital. Eight kids were taken, although it’s unclear, as of this writing, if all 8 were showing symptoms of having ingested the candy.

The rest of the kids at the school, who were not believed or suspected to have eaten the edibles, finished school as per usual and were sent home at the end of the school day.

As of this writing, it’s unclear how the marijuana edibles made their way into the school. Also unclear is if they were professionally-made, commercial products that can be purchased at marijuana dispensaries all across Colorado, or if they were homemade.

As for the sickened children, officials believe they are in no medical danger.

In adults, the use of marijuana edibles requires great care, as they take longer to produce a high in the user than does more traditional methods of ingesting, such as smoking. What’s more, different users react differently to them, and what may be a normal dose for one user can cause an unpleasant reaction in other users.

As Mic reports, some of the effects of overdosing on marijuana edibles, in adults, can include panic, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, and in some cases, even hallucinations. However, though the experience can be exceptionally unpleasant, it is generally believed that it’s impossible to dose on marijuana edibles to the point that the user is in danger.

In children, however, the effects of marijuana generally, and marijuana edibles specifically, are not fully understood. What is known, however, is that children’s bodies, which are of course smaller than those of adults, metabolize THC at different rates and are thus at risk of severe symptoms that can require hospital admission, according to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

What’s more, children may not be able to tell the difference between marijuana edibles and regular candy, as retailers often package their products in packaging that resembles that of regular candy.