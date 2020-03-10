Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A White Crop Top & Matching Panties

Kelsie Jean Smeby rocked Instagram with another racy post upload. The Italian model flashed her fit physique for the camera on Tuesday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kelsie sported a tiny white Guess crop top, which she had knotted in the front. The shirt showcased the model’s toned arms, ample bust, and flat tummy. She paired the top with some matching white panties, which clung to her curvy hips and flaunted her rock hard abs and killer legs in the process.

The brunette bombshell posed in front of a tan wall as she leaned her backside against the surface. She had one arm resting in front of her body as the other reached across her midsection. The model sported a sultry expression on her face as she glared into the camera.

Kelsie wore her long, dark brown hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head as the straight strands fell over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of dramatic black eyeliner, thick lashes, and defined eyebrows. She accentuated her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with a dark pink lip gloss.

In the caption of the photo, Kelsie encouraged her fans to train hard at the gym, giving them plenty of motivation in her skimpy ensemble.

The model’s 629,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times and leaving over 240 comments within the first eight hours after it’s upload.

Kelsie’s admirers also didn’t hold back in the comments section. Fans weren’t shy as they shared their thoughts on the model’s gym-honed curves.

“You absolute queen!” one follower stated.

“You’re so pretty and so perfect that sometimes I think you are a sexy angel who fell from heaven,” another wrote.

“And the lady’s fit folks, not just beautiful. I’m thinking Wonder Woman has a poster of you on her wall,” a third social media user remarked.

“You inspire me to be better. If one has a standard in what one is looking for in another person, one should also meet said standard,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have come to expect her enviable curves to be on full display in her posts. She often showcases her figure in tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a curve-hugging red dress. That snap has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 260 comments to date.